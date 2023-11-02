Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2484 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹2493.95 and a low of ₹2467. The company has a market capitalization of ₹581030.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a BSE volume of 41429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.