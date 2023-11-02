Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 2484 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2472.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2484 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 2493.95 and a low of 2467. The company has a market capitalization of 581030.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a BSE volume of 41429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2484 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 41,429 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,484.

