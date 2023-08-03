Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 2551.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2570.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) had an open price of ₹2544.95 and a close price of ₹2551.3 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2573 and a low of ₹2535.65. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹603,938.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 95,711 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:18:43 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2551.3 yesterday
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 95711 shares with a closing price of ₹2551.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!