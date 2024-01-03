Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was ₹2654.85, and the close price was ₹2655.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2654.85 and a low of ₹2606. The market capitalization for Hindustan Unilever is 614065.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 78680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.