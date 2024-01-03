Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 2655.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2613.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was 2654.85, and the close price was 2655.7. The stock reached a high of 2654.85 and a low of 2606. The market capitalization for Hindustan Unilever is 614065.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 78680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2655.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 78,680 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,655.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.