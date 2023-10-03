Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 2460.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2467.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2484.85 and closed at 2460.2. The stock reached a high of 2484.85 and a low of 2451.6. The market capitalization of the company is 579,867.38 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2768.5 and a low of 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 24,559 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2460.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,559. The closing price for the day was 2460.2.

