Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2484.85 and closed at ₹2460.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2484.85 and a low of ₹2451.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹579,867.38 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2768.5 and a low of ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 24,559 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2460.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,559. The closing price for the day was ₹2460.2.