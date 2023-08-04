Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plummet as market bears take control

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2570.85 and closed at ₹2570.4 with a high of ₹2570.85 and a low of ₹2538. The market capitalization of the company is ₹599415.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 55530 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates
Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2546.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2551.15
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2546.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -4.55.
Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2549.15, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2551.15
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2549.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 rupees.
Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2551.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹2570.4
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2551.15, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -19.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the net change is a decrease of ₹19.25.
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2570.4 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever on the BSE had a volume of 55,530 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,570.4.
