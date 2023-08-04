Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plummet as market bears take control

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 2551.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2546.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2570.85 and closed at 2570.4 with a high of 2570.85 and a low of 2538. The market capitalization of the company is 599415.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 55530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2546.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2551.15

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2546.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -4.55.

04 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2549.15, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2551.15

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2549.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 rupees.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2551.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹2570.4

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2551.15, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -19.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the net change is a decrease of 19.25.

04 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2570.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever on the BSE had a volume of 55,530 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,570.4.

