Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2546.7 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹2581.2 and a low of ₹2542.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹602258.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 252932 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2546.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 252,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,546.7.