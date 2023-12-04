Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 2546.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2563.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2546.7 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 2581.2 and a low of 2542.05. The market capitalization of the company is 602258.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 252932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2546.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 252,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,546.7.

