Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 2605.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2609.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2601.7 and the close price was 2613.5. The high for the day was 2628.7 and the low was 2600. The market cap for Hindustan Unilever is 612,139.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 29,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2609.75, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2605.3

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2609.75. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.45. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

04 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months-4.99%
6 Months-5.42%
YTD-2.15%
1 Year2.54%
04 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2605.3, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2613.5

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2605.3. There has been a decrease of 0.31% in the stock's value compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.2, indicating a decrease in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2613.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE trading volume of 29,220 shares and closed at a price of 2,613.5.

