Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was ₹2601.7 and the close price was ₹2613.5. The high for the day was ₹2628.7 and the low was ₹2600. The market cap for Hindustan Unilever is ₹612,139.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 29,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2609.75. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.45. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|-4.99%
|6 Months
|-5.42%
|YTD
|-2.15%
|1 Year
|2.54%
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2605.3. There has been a decrease of 0.31% in the stock's value compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.2, indicating a decrease in value.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE trading volume of 29,220 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,613.5.
