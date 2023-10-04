Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Sees Positive Movement

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2468.5, with a close price of ₹2465.85. The high for the day was ₹2498.85, while the low was ₹2462. The market capitalization is 580384.29 cr. The 52-week high is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 115090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.