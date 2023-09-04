Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2524.95 and closed at ₹2504.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2524.95 and a low of ₹2500.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹588,572.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 20,936 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Unilever September futures opened at 2515.3 as against previous close of 2511.8 Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2500.1. The bid price is 2511.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2512.1 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 8306700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.29% 3 Months -11.8% 6 Months 1.37% YTD -2.2% 1 Year -3.88% Share Via

