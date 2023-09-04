comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 2505 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2498.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2524.95 and closed at 2504.2. The stock reached a high of 2524.95 and a low of 2500.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 588,572.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 20,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:10:11 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2498.8, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹2505

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2498.8, which indicates the value of one share of the company's stock. The percent change is -0.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 0.25%. The net change is -6.2, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price by 6.2. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has slightly decreased.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07:39 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever September futures opened at 2515.3 as against previous close of 2511.8

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2500.1. The bid price is 2511.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2512.1 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 8306700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:46:41 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2502.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2505

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price of the stock is 2502.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of 2.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the value of Hindustan Unilever stock.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35:27 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:26 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months-11.8%
6 Months1.37%
YTD-2.2%
1 Year-3.88%
04 Sep 2023, 09:06:20 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2505, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2504.2

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2505. The stock has experienced a marginal increase in value with a percent change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.8.

04 Sep 2023, 08:25:47 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2504.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 20,936 shares and closed at a price of 2504.2.

