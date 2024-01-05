Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 2605.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2586.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : The closing price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on the last day was 2605.3, which was the same as the opening price. The stock had a high of 2622.95 and a low of 2586.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is 607,616.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 33,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2586.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹2605.3

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2586.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.74. This corresponds to a net change of -19.25.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2605.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 33,382 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,605.3.

