Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 2505 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2503.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2505.05 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 2512.45, while the low was 2492. The company has a market capitalization of 588,243.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 33,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2505 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 33,023 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,505.

