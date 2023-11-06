Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 2489.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2508.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2497.5 and closed at 2489.25. The stock had a high of 2512.55 and a low of 2485.55. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is 589,418.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 174,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2508.6, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2489.25

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2508.6, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 19.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change in the price is 19.35 rupees.

06 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2489.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 174,694 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,489.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.