Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2497.5 and closed at ₹2489.25. The stock had a high of ₹2512.55 and a low of ₹2485.55. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is ₹589,418.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 174,694 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2508.6, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 19.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change in the price is 19.35 rupees.
