Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 2507.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2522.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2519.95 and the close price was 2507.45. The stock reached a high of 2524.95 and a low of 2495.3. The market capitalization of the company is 592,637.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 44,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2522.3, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2507.45

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2522.3, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 14.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change is a positive 14.85. This indicates that the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2507.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 44,090 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,507.45.

