Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2503.05 and closed at ₹2501.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2522.95, while the lowest price was ₹2502.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹589,982.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,684 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2515.25, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the net change is 7.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-11.07%
|6 Months
|0.89%
|YTD
|-2.11%
|1 Year
|-3.6%
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 36,684 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,501.15.
