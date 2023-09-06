Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 2507.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2515.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2503.05 and closed at 2501.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2522.95, while the lowest price was 2502.2. The market capitalization of the company is 589,982.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2515.25, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹2507.3

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2515.25, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the net change is 7.95.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-11.07%
6 Months0.89%
YTD-2.11%
1 Year-3.6%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2511, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹2501.15

Currently, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2511. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.85 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2501.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 36,684 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,501.15.

