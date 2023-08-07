Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 2546.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2563.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2549 and closed at 2551.15. The high and low for the day were 2555 and 2535.1, respectively. The market capitalization of the company is 598299.92 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2563.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently trading at a price of 2563.35, with a percent change of 0.67% and a net change of 16.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2560.3, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2560.3 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 13.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the net change in the price is 13.9.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2553.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently at 2553.85 with a net change of 7.45, representing a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% or 7.45.

07 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2550, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2550 with a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Hindustan Unilever is performing well with a slight upward trend.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2553, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2553, with a net change of 6.6 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2548, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2548. There has been a 0.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2541.85, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2546.4

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2541.85. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2546.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2551.15

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2546.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -4.75.

07 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2551.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever recorded a volume of 23,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,551.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.