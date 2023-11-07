Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock slumps in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2510.05 and closed at ₹2508.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2517.35 and a low of ₹2491.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹587,679.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 164,950 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.