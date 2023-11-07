Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock slumps in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2510.05 and closed at ₹2508.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2517.35 and a low of ₹2491.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹587,679.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 164,950 shares on the BSE.
The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2487 and a high price of ₹2501.2 on the current day.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2501.2. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.75%
|3 Months
|-1.31%
|6 Months
|-0.75%
|YTD
|-2.49%
|1 Year
|-0.91%
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,950. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,508.6.
