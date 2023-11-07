Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock slumps in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 2508.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2501.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2510.05 and closed at 2508.6. The stock reached a high of 2517.35 and a low of 2491.05. The company's market capitalization is 587,679.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 164,950 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2487 and a high price of 2501.2 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2501.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2508.6

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2501.2. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.4.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.75%
3 Months-1.31%
6 Months-0.75%
YTD-2.49%
1 Year-0.91%
07 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2501.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2508.6

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2501.2, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -7.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and has experienced a net decrease of 7.4 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2508.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,950. The closing price for the stock was 2,508.6.

