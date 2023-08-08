Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 2546.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2568.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2543. The closing price was ₹2546.4. The high for the day was ₹2574, while the low was ₹2539. The market capitalization of the company is ₹603457.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47498 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:15:01 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2546.4 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 47,498 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹2546.4.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!