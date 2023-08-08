Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2543. The closing price was ₹2546.4. The high for the day was ₹2574, while the low was ₹2539. The market capitalization of the company is ₹603457.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.