Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 2592.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2620.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2597.65 and closed at 2592.2. The highest price reached during the day was 2630, while the lowest was 2597.6. The company's market capitalization is 615,663.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 157,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2620.3, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2592.2

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2620.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 28.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Hindustan Unilever is performing well and showing signs of growth.

08 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2592.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 157,089. The closing price for the stock was 2592.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.