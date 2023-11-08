Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stocks rise in a positive trading session

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2495.2 and closed at ₹2501.2. The high for the day was ₹2505 and the low was ₹2486. The market capitalization of the company is ₹587,456.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 157,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2504.4
|4.15
|0.17
|2768.5
|2393.0
|588431.64
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1017.65
|-3.85
|-0.38
|1101.55
|793.7
|104074.59
|Dabur India
|538.35
|2.15
|0.4
|610.4
|504.0
|95382.89
|Marico
|525.05
|0.65
|0.12
|595.0
|462.95
|67893.4
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2143.9
|26.95
|1.27
|2142.0
|1434.6
|58311.0
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2504.2. It has experienced a 0.16 percent change, with a net change of 3.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.5%
|3 Months
|-1.35%
|6 Months
|-0.77%
|YTD
|-2.52%
|1 Year
|-1.44%
