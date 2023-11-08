Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stocks rise in a positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 2500.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2504.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2495.2 and closed at 2501.2. The high for the day was 2505 and the low was 2486. The market capitalization of the company is 587,456.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 157,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2504.44.150.172768.52393.0588431.64
Godrej Consumer Products1017.65-3.85-0.381101.55793.7104074.59
Dabur India538.352.150.4610.4504.095382.89
Marico525.050.650.12595.0462.9567893.4
Colgate Palmolive India2143.926.951.272142.01434.658311.0
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2504.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹2500.25

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2504.2. It has experienced a 0.16 percent change, with a net change of 3.95.

08 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2496.75 and a high price of 2506.5 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2500, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2500.25

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2500. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -0.25.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.5%
3 Months-1.35%
6 Months-0.77%
YTD-2.52%
1 Year-1.44%
08 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2501, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2500.25

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2501. There has been a 0.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

08 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2501.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 157,422. The closing price for the day was 2,501.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.