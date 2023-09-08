Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 2522.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2507 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was 2513.95, and the close price was 2522.05. The stock had a high of 2520.65 and a low of 2499.85. The market capitalization for the company is 589042.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2522.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 30,445 shares and closed at a price of 2,522.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.