Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 2568.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2560.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2574.95 and closed at ₹2568.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2584 and a low of ₹2556. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹601,507.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 12,263 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:14:11 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2568.35 yesterday
