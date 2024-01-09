Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees gains in trading today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2620.45 and closed at ₹2620.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹2623.85, while the low was ₹2566.65. HUL has a market capitalization of ₹605,924.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2768.5 and a low of ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL on that day was 95,301 shares.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2584 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of ₹5.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|3 Months
|-5.74%
|6 Months
|-2.95%
|YTD
|-3.22%
|1 Year
|0.07%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2578.85. There has been a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -41.45.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 95,301 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,620.3.
