Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2578.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2584 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2620.45 and closed at 2620.3. The stock's high for the day was 2623.85, while the low was 2566.65. HUL has a market capitalization of 605,924.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2768.5 and a low of 2393. The BSE volume for HUL on that day was 95,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2584, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2578.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2584 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 5.15.

09 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.88%
3 Months-5.74%
6 Months-2.95%
YTD-3.22%
1 Year0.07%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2578.85, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹2620.3

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2578.85. There has been a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -41.45.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2620.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 95,301 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,620.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.