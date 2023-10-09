comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 10:02:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.25 -1.31%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.7 -0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.8 -1.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,524.4 -0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.05 -0.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 2498.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2505.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2510.05 and closed at 2522.3. The stock reached a high of 2521.75 and a low of 2493.65. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is 587,104.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 128,241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2498.2 as against previous close of 2507.8

Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, has a spot price of 2503.4. The bid price is 2508.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2509.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7218000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:57:31 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:47:37 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2505.1, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2498.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2505.1, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 6.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and has gained 6.35 points in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:15:31 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2488.9, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2498.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2488.9. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.85, indicating a decrease of 9.85 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:14:16 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2522.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Hindustan Unilever BSE shares was 128,241 shares. The closing price for the shares was 2522.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App