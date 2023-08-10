comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 2564.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2554.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2566 and closed at 2564.5. The stock had a high of 2566.05 and a low of 2541.4. The market capitalization of the company is 600,226.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:24:47 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2564.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 37,371. The closing price for the shares was 2564.5.

