Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 2564.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2554.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2566 and closed at ₹2564.5. The stock had a high of ₹2566.05 and a low of ₹2541.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹600,226.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:24:47 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2564.5 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 37,371. The closing price for the shares was ₹2564.5.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!