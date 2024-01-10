Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 2578.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2581.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2578.95 and closed at 2578.85. The stock's high for the day was 2588.95 and the low was 2571.05. The market capitalization of the company is 606,453 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 104,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2578.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 104,691 shares and closed at a price of 2,578.85.

