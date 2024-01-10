Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2578.95 and closed at ₹2578.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹2588.95 and the low was ₹2571.05. The market capitalization of the company is 606,453 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 104,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.