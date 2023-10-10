Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2497.75 and closed at ₹2498.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2516 and a low of ₹2480.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹589,888.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2498.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 49130 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2498.75.