Fri Aug 11 2023 09:46:06
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 2537.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2511.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened and closed at 2552.75. The stock reached a high of 2552.75 and a low of 2528 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 596,173.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:43:24 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2511.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹2537.35

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2511.5, with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02%. The net change is -25.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 25.85 in value.

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:13 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 2543.05 as against previous close of 2543.65

Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2520.85. The bid price is 2531.15, with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2532.95, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 9,509,700, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-7.78%
6 Months-1.93%
YTD-0.95%
1 Year-4.01%
11 Aug 2023, 09:00:18 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2537.35, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2552.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2537.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -15.4.

11 Aug 2023, 08:13:28 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2552.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 46,246 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,552.75.

