Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened and closed at ₹2552.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2552.75 and a low of ₹2528 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹596,173.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,246 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2511.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹2537.35 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2511.5, with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02%. The net change is -25.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹25.85 in value. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss Share Via

Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 2543.05 as against previous close of 2543.65 Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹2520.85. The bid price is ₹2531.15, with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is ₹2532.95, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 9,509,700, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hindustan Unilever Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.57% 3 Months -7.78% 6 Months -1.93% YTD -0.95% 1 Year -4.01% Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2537.35, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2552.75 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2537.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -15.4. Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2552.75 yesterday On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 46,246 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,552.75. Share Via