Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2581.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2577.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open and close prices were both 2581.1. The stock reached a high of 2594 and a low of 2565. The company's market capitalization was recorded at 605,536.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2581.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever traded at a volume of 24,530 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,581.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.