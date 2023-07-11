Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's 2657.9

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 Today, Hindustan Unilever's stock closed at a price of ₹2685, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹2657.9. The net change in the stock price is 27.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2682.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2682.4, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 24.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.92% and the price has risen by ₹24.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2685, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 27.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% or 27.1 points.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2684.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2684.45. It has experienced a 1% increase in price, with a net change of 26.55. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2687.15, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2687.15, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 29.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 29.25 points. This positive movement suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are seeing a positive return on their investment.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2696.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2696.6, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 38.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% or ₹38.7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2700. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.5, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2695.5 with a net change of 37.6 and a percent change of 1.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2692.35, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is ₹2692.35, with a 1.3 percent change and a net change of 34.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.3 percent, resulting in a net change of 34.45. Overall, this suggests that Hindustan Unilever stock is performing well in the market.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2681.5, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 23.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% from its previous value and has gained 23.6 points. It is important to note that this data represents the current state of the stock and can fluctuate throughout the trading day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2687, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2687, which represents a 1.09% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 29.1 points.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2705.5, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 Hindustan Unilever stock has seen a recent increase in price, with the current price at ₹2705.5. This represents a 1.79% percent change and a net change of 47.6. Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700.45, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2700.45, which represents a 1.6% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹42.55.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2708.05, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2708.05 with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 50.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2712.5, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2712.5 with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 54.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.05% or ₹54.6 compared to the previous day's closing price. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2702, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2702, with a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 44.1, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has experienced a significant increase. Click here for Hindustan Unilever News

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2700. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2701.45, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at ₹2701.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.64, resulting in a net change of 43.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The stock price of Hindustan Unilever has increased by 1.42%, resulting in a net change of ₹37.65. The current stock price is ₹2695.55.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2695.55, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 37.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of ₹37.65. This indicates positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2689.4, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2689.4 with a percent change of 1.19. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.19% from its previous value. The net change is 31.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹31.5 in value. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Hindustan Unilever stock.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.95, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2681.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.9, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 24.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2681.75 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 23.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.9% or ₹23.85. This is a positive movement for the stock.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2681 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 23.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.87% and the net increase in price is ₹23.1. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2671.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2671.15. It has experienced a 0.5% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of ₹13.25.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2651, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2651. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of 6.9 points in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2657.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹2696.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2657.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.43 percent, resulting in a net change of -38.45.