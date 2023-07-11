Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's 2657.9

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 2657.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2685 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2706.05 and closed at 2696.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2708.45, while the lowest price recorded was 2650.45. The market capitalization of the company stood at 624,497.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2768.5 and 2278 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 24,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

Today, Hindustan Unilever's stock closed at a price of 2685, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous day's closing price of 2657.9. The net change in the stock price is 27.1.

11 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2682.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2682.4, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 24.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.92% and the price has risen by 24.5.

11 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2685, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 27.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% or 27.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2684.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2684.45. It has experienced a 1% increase in price, with a net change of 26.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2687.15, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2687.15, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 29.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 29.25 points. This positive movement suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are seeing a positive return on their investment.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2696.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2696.6, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 38.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% or 38.7.

11 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2700. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.1.

11 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.5, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2695.5 with a net change of 37.6 and a percent change of 1.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2692.35, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is 2692.35, with a 1.3 percent change and a net change of 34.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.3 percent, resulting in a net change of 34.45. Overall, this suggests that Hindustan Unilever stock is performing well in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2681.5, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 23.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% from its previous value and has gained 23.6 points. It is important to note that this data represents the current state of the stock and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2687, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2687, which represents a 1.09% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 29.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2705.5, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

Hindustan Unilever stock has seen a recent increase in price, with the current price at 2705.5. This represents a 1.79% percent change and a net change of 47.6.

11 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700.45, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2700.45, which represents a 1.6% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 42.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2708.05, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2708.05 with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 50.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2712.5, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2712.5 with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 54.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.05% or 54.6 compared to the previous day's closing price. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2702, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2702, with a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 44.1, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has experienced a significant increase.

11 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2700. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.1.

11 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2701.45, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at 2701.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.64, resulting in a net change of 43.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever has increased by 1.42%, resulting in a net change of 37.65. The current stock price is 2695.55.

11 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2695.55, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 37.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 37.65. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2689.4, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2689.4 with a percent change of 1.19. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.19% from its previous value. The net change is 31.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 31.5 in value. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Hindustan Unilever stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.95, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2681.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.9, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 24.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2681.75 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 23.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.9% or 23.85. This is a positive movement for the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2681 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 23.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.87% and the net increase in price is 23.1.

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2671.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2671.15. It has experienced a 0.5% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 13.25.

11 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2651, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2651. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of 6.9 points in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2657.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹2696.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2657.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.43 percent, resulting in a net change of -38.45.

11 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2696.35 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24667 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2696.35.

