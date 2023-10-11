Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 2510.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2516.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2519.95 and closed at 2510.6. The stock reached a high of 2520 and a low of 2503.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 591,251.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The stock traded a volume of 37,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2516.4, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2510.6

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2516.4. There has been a small increase in its price, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 5.8.

11 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2510.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 37,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2510.6.

