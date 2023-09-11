Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened and closed at a price of ₹2507 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2522.45 and a low of ₹2503 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹590,839.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2768.5 and a low of ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 151,387 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST
