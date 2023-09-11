Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2507 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2514.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened and closed at a price of 2507 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2522.45 and a low of 2503 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 590,839.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2768.5 and a low of 2393. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 151,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2507 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded in Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 151,387 shares. The closing price of the shares stood at 2507.

