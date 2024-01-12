Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2580.35 and closed at ₹2577.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2589.4 and a low of ₹2532 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹596,103.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 56,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.