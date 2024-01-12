Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2580.35 and closed at ₹2577.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2589.4 and a low of ₹2532 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹596,103.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 56,711 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, has a spot price of 2517.8. The bid price stands at 2526.5, with a bid quantity of 300. On the other hand, the offer price is 2527.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 600. The stock has a significant open interest of 11,130,900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2512.1 and a high price of ₹2536.05 for the current day.
Hindustan Unilever stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -18.05. The current stock price is ₹2519.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|-8.16%
|6 Months
|-4.46%
|YTD
|-4.8%
|1 Year
|-2.2%
Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2536.05, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 56,711 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,577.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!