Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 2537.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2519 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2580.35 and closed at 2577.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2589.4 and a low of 2532 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is 596,103.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 56,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever January futures opened at 2549.45 as against previous close of 2547.3

Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, has a spot price of 2517.8. The bid price stands at 2526.5, with a bid quantity of 300. On the other hand, the offer price is 2527.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 600. The stock has a significant open interest of 11,130,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2512.1 and a high price of 2536.05 for the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2519, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹2537.05

Hindustan Unilever stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -18.05. The current stock price is 2519.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months-8.16%
6 Months-4.46%
YTD-4.8%
1 Year-2.2%
12 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2536.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2537.05

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2536.05, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2577.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 56,711 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,577.2.

