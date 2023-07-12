Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2676.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's 2685

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2676.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2685 Hindustan Unilever stock closed at ₹2676.75 today, showing a 0.31% decrease in value. The net change for the day was -8.25. Yesterday's closing price was ₹2685.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2673.85, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2673.85. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.15 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2680.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2680.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.17% or -4.55 points. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Key Metrics

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2676.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2676.4. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, implying a decrease of ₹8.6 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2676.3, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2676.3 with a percent change of -0.32. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.32% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.7, indicating a decrease of ₹8.7 from the previous closing price.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2674.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2685 As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2674.05. The percent change is -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.95, reflecting a decrease of ₹10.95 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2671.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2685 Hindustan Unilever stock currently has a price of ₹2671.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.35, suggesting a decline in value by that amount. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Board Meetings

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2674.45, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2674.45 with a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.55, indicating a decrease of ₹10.55 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2668.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2668.9, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -16.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the value has decreased by ₹16.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.25, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2669.25. It has experienced a decrease of 0.59% in its value, resulting in a net change of -15.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2661.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2661.2. This represents a decrease of -0.89% or -23.8 points. Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2656.2, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹2685 Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently ₹2656.2, which represents a decrease of 1.07% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -28.8.

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2646, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2646. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39, suggesting a decrease of ₹39 in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2648.35, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2648.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -36.65. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2647.4, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2647.4, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -37.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.4% and the net change is a decrease of ₹37.6. Click here for Hindustan Unilever News

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2652.05, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2652.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹32.95.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2652.95, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹2685 Based on the current data of Hindustan Unilever stock, the price is ₹2652.95 with a percent change of -1.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -32.05, indicating a decrease of ₹32.05 in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.05, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2663.05. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹21.95.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2669.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.56% or a net change of -15.15. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.15, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2685 Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2669.15 with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.59%. The net change in the stock price is -15.85, indicating a decrease of ₹15.85.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2664.6, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2685 Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2664.6, with a decrease of 0.76% or -20.4 points. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2672.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2672.2. There has been a decrease of 0.48% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.8.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.85, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2663.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of -21.15. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.8, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2685.0 Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2663.8 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -21.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2691.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2685 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2691.6. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2657.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2685. It has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price of Hindustan Unilever.