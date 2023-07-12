Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2676.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's 2685

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 2685 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2676.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2655 and closed at 2657.9. The stock reached a high of 2716.5 and a low of 2648.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 630,865.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 125,592 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2676.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2685

Hindustan Unilever stock closed at 2676.75 today, showing a 0.31% decrease in value. The net change for the day was -8.25. Yesterday's closing price was 2685.

12 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2673.85, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2673.85. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.15, suggesting a decrease of 11.15 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2680.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2680.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.17% or -4.55 points.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2676.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2676.4. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, implying a decrease of 8.6 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2676.3, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2676.3 with a percent change of -0.32. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.32% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.7, indicating a decrease of 8.7 from the previous closing price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2674.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2685

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2674.05. The percent change is -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.95, reflecting a decrease of 10.95 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2671.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2685

Hindustan Unilever stock currently has a price of 2671.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.35, suggesting a decline in value by that amount.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2674.45, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2674.45 with a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.55, indicating a decrease of 10.55 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2668.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2668.9, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -16.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the value has decreased by 16.1.

12 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.25, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2669.25. It has experienced a decrease of 0.59% in its value, resulting in a net change of -15.75.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2661.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2661.2. This represents a decrease of -0.89% or -23.8 points.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2656.2, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹2685

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently 2656.2, which represents a decrease of 1.07% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -28.8.

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2646, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2646. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39, suggesting a decrease of 39 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2648.35, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2648.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -36.65. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2647.4, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2647.4, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -37.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.4% and the net change is a decrease of 37.6.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever News

12 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2652.05, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2652.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.95, which means the stock has decreased by 32.95.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2652.95, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹2685

Based on the current data of Hindustan Unilever stock, the price is 2652.95 with a percent change of -1.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -32.05, indicating a decrease of 32.05 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.05, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2663.05. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 21.95.

12 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2669.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.56% or a net change of -15.15.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.15, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2685

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2669.15 with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.59%. The net change in the stock price is -15.85, indicating a decrease of 15.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2664.6, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2685

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2664.6, with a decrease of 0.76% or -20.4 points. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2672.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2672.2. There has been a decrease of 0.48% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.8.

12 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.85, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2663.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of -21.15.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.8, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2685.0

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2663.8 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -21.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2691.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2691.6. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2685, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2657.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2685. It has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price of Hindustan Unilever.

12 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2657.9 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 125,592 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,657.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.