Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2515.05 and closed at ₹2516.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2563.8 and a low of ₹2515.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹600,543.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 802,220 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
