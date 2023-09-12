Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Reports Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 2514.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2535.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2513 and closed at 2514.65. The stock reached a high of 2538 and a low of 2508.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 595,762.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 78,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2535.6, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2514.65

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2535.6. There has been a 0.83 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

12 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2514.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 78039 shares and closed at a price of 2514.65.

