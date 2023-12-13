LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 2504.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2502.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.