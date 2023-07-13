Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2654.9, down -0.82% from yesterday's 2676.75

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2685.05, and the close price was the same. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2698, while the lowest price was ₹2642.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹628,926.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 162,957 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever stock closed at ₹2654.9, with a decrease of 0.82% or ₹21.85 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹2676.75.
The stock price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is currently at ₹2655. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -21.75.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever Key Metrics
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2654.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22, suggesting a decline in the stock price of ₹22.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2656.3. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.45, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹20.45.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2669.0. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.75, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹7.75.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2669.65, with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.1, indicating a decrease of ₹7.1.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever Board Meetings
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2666.45. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.3 in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2664.05. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹12.7.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2666.7. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹10.05.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2669. There has been a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.29% and there has been a decrease of ₹7.75 in the stock price.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2668.65. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹8.1.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2668.8 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -7.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the value has decreased by ₹7.95.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2669.35. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -7.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2669.2. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.55.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever News
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2675.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.95.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is at ₹2671.9 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% in value. The net change is -4.85, indicating a decline of ₹4.85 in the stock price.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2670.3. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹6.45.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2675.9. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend
The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2677.2 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.
The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently at ₹2677.2. There has been a slight increase of 0.02% in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2680.75, with a net change of 4 points and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 4 points or 0.15% compared to the previous trading session.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2678.7. There has been a 0.07% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2672.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.55 from the previous value. Overall, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has shown a minor decline in the given period.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2674.95. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.8 in the stock price.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2676.75. There has been a 0.31% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.25.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 162,957 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,685.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!