Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2654.9, down -0.82% from yesterday's 2676.75

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 2676.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2654.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was 2685.05, and the close price was the same. The highest price reached during the day was 2698, while the lowest price was 2642.65. The market capitalization of the company is 628,926.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 162,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2654.9, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

Hindustan Unilever stock closed at 2654.9, with a decrease of 0.82% or 21.85 compared to the previous day's closing price of 2676.75.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2655, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is currently at 2655. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -21.75.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2654.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2654.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 22.

13 Jul 2023, 02:46 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2656.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2656.3. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.45, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 20.45.

13 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.0, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2669.0. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.75, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 7.75.

13 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2669.65, with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.1, indicating a decrease of 7.1.

13 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2666.45, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2666.45. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, suggesting a decrease of 10.3 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:51 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2664.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2664.05. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.7.

13 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2666.7, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2666.7. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 10.05.

13 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2669. There has been a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.29% and there has been a decrease of 7.75 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2668.65, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2668.65. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 8.1.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2668.8, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2668.8 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -7.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the value has decreased by 7.95.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.35, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2669.35. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -7.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2669.2, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2669.2. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.55.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2675.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2675.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.95.

13 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2671.9, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is at 2671.9 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% in value. The net change is -4.85, indicating a decline of 4.85 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2670.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2670.3. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.45.

13 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2675.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2675.9. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2677.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2677.2 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2677.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently at 2677.2. There has been a slight increase of 0.02% in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.

13 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2680.75, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2680.75, with a net change of 4 points and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 4 points or 0.15% compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2678.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2678.7. There has been a 0.07% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2672.2, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2672.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.55, suggesting a decrease of 4.55 from the previous value. Overall, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has shown a minor decline in the given period.

13 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2674.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2676.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2674.95. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of 1.8 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2676.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2685

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2676.75. There has been a 0.31% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.25.

13 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2685 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 162,957 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,685.

