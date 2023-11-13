Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Negative

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2499.9, the close price was ₹2486.75, the high was ₹2499.9, and the low was ₹2485.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹585,048.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 12,653 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|0.03%
|6 Months
|-5.22%
|YTD
|-2.91%
|1 Year
|-1.08%
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2475.05, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -16.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% or ₹16.25.
