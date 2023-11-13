Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 2491.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2475.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was 2499.9, the close price was 2486.75, the high was 2499.9, and the low was 2485.05. The market capitalization of the company was 585,048.22 crore. The 52-week high was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 12,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months0.03%
6 Months-5.22%
YTD-2.91%
1 Year-1.08%
13 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2475.05, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹2491.3

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2475.05, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -16.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% or 16.25.

13 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2486.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 12,653 shares and closed at a price of 2,486.75.

