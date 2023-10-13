Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2555.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2561.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2553.4 and closed at 2555.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 2566, while the lowest was 2538.95. The company's market capitalization is currently at 601,753.82 crore. Its 52-week high is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 82,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2561.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2555.95

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2561.1 with a percent change of 0.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Hindustan Unilever has shown a slight increase in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2555.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 82,895 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2555.95.

