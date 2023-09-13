Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 2535.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2499.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had an opening price of 2545.05 and a closing price of 2535.6. The stock's high for the day was 2546.95, while the low was 2488.05. The market capitalization of the company is 587,303.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. A total of 98,645 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2535.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 98,645 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2535.6.

