Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2502.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2500 and a low of ₹2500. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹587397.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. On the BSE, a total of 448 shares of HUL were traded on the day.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Hindustan Unilever Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-9.45%
|6 Months
|-2.94%
|YTD
|-2.31%
|1 Year
|-4.28%
Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2515.0
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of ₹2501.8. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating that there are no current buy or sell orders in the market. The open interest stands at 9,477,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.
