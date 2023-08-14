Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock soars in trading today

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2502.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹2500 and a low of ₹2500. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹587397.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. On the BSE, a total of 448 shares of HUL were traded on the day.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2511.75 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-9.45%
|6 Months
|-2.94%
|YTD
|-2.31%
|1 Year
|-4.28%
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of ₹2501.8. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating that there are no current buy or sell orders in the market. The open interest stands at 9,477,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.
On the last day, the volume of Hindustan Unilever shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 448 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹2502.15.
