Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 2502.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2511.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2500 and closed at 2502.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 2500 and a low of 2500. The market capitalization of HUL is 587397.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. On the BSE, a total of 448 shares of HUL were traded on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2511.75, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2502.15

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2511.75 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months-9.45%
6 Months-2.94%
YTD-2.31%
1 Year-4.28%
14 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2515.0

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2501.8. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating that there are no current buy or sell orders in the market. The open interest stands at 9,477,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2502.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Hindustan Unilever shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 448 shares. The closing price for the shares was 2502.15.

