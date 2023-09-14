Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2499.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2506.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2489.05 and closed at 2499.6. The stock's high for the day was 2508.4, while the low was 2489.05. The market capitalization of the company is 588,913.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 86,507 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2506.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2499.6

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2506.45. It has experienced a 0.27 percent change, with a net change of 6.85.

14 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2499.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a total volume of 86,507 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 2,499.6.

