Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock falls in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 2518.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2514.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2519.95 and closed at 2511.85. The stock had a high of 2520 and a low of 2502. The market capitalization of the company is 591,744.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 92,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever December futures opened at 2530.25 as against previous close of 2532.85

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2514.9. The bid price is 2528.6 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2529.8 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 10787100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2514.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2518.5

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently trading at 2514.15, with a net change of -4.35 and a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.08%
3 Months-3.65%
6 Months-6.44%
YTD-1.75%
1 Year-6.27%
15 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2518.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2518.5

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2518.5. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.

15 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2511.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 92,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,511.85.

