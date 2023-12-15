Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock falls in trading today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2519.95 and closed at ₹2511.85. The stock had a high of ₹2520 and a low of ₹2502. The market capitalization of the company is ₹591,744.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 92,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.