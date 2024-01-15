Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2536.05 and closed at ₹2537.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2554.7 and a low of ₹2512.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹598029.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low was ₹2393. The total BSE volume for the stock was 327,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.