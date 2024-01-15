Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 2537.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2545.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2536.05 and closed at 2537.05. The stock reached a high of 2554.7 and a low of 2512.1. The company has a market capitalization of 598029.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2768.5, while the 52-week low was 2393. The total BSE volume for the stock was 327,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2537.05 on last trading day

