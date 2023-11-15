Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 2491.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2482.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Unilever shares was 2475.05. The closing price was 2491.3. The highest price during the day was 2487.05, while the lowest price was 2471.3. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is 583,380.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 46,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2491.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 46,175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,491.3.

