Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Unilever shares was ₹2475.05. The closing price was ₹2491.3. The highest price during the day was ₹2487.05, while the lowest price was ₹2471.3. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is ₹583,380.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 46,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.