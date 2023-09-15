Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 2506.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2501.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2514.95 and closed at 2506.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2514.95 and a low of 2494 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is 587,750.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 76,324 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2506.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 76,324 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2506.45.

