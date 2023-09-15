Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2514.95 and closed at ₹2506.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2514.95 and a low of ₹2494 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹587,750.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 76,324 shares on the BSE.

