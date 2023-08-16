Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was ₹2500 and the close price was ₹2502.15. The stock had a high of ₹2539.5 and a low of ₹2488. The market capitalization was at ₹595,292.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 62,011 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2533.6. There has been a 1.26% percent change, with a net change of 31.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 31.45 points.
