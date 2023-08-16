Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 2502.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2533.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was 2500 and the close price was 2502.15. The stock had a high of 2539.5 and a low of 2488. The market capitalization was at 595,292.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 62,011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2533.6, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹2502.15

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price of the stock is 2533.6. There has been a 1.26% percent change, with a net change of 31.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 31.45 points.

16 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2502.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE trading volume of 62,011 shares with a closing price of 2,502.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.